“New York had the highest positivity rate in the nation at the peak of this crisis — now we have the third lowest in the nation. New Yorkers should be very proud of that fact, but we also need to remain vigilant,” Governor Cuomo said. “The fall is difficult for everyone – many countries are closing down More »
4 Candidates respond to the question "Why should you be a Syracuse City Court Judge" Felicia Pitts-Davis, Shadia Tadros, Ted Limpert, Jason Zeigler On Tuesday...
(Syracuse, NY, September 30) — The Central New York Community Foundation (CNYCF) recently awarded the Community Folk Art Center (CFAC) $20,000 as part of the Black...
Balter Addresses Black Leadership Coalition at Candidate Forum
(October 29, 2020) Dana Balter addressed members of the Black Leadership Coalition during their virtual 2020 Candidate Forum. In her remarks, Balter emphasized the need to create economic opportunity for all communities and center racial justice in all areas of policy making. “The first thing that we have to do, as policymakers and as a More »
Governor Cuomo Announces Start of NY State of Health 2021 Open Enrollment Period
Plan Options Now Available For Viewing Amid a Global Pandemic, High-Quality Health Insurance More Important Than Ever Nearly All Marketplace Enrollees Will See No Cost Increase in 2021 Thousands of Trained Enrollment Assistors Are Ready to Help Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that on November 1, NY State of Health – the state’s official health plan More »
Meetings Scheduled In The Syracuse Common Council Chambers November 2nd Up to and Including November 6th
Please note all meetings originally scheduled to be held in the Common Council Chambers will now be held via WebEx. Please visit www.syrgov.net to access Planning Commission, Landmark Preservation and Citizen Review Board meeting links. ** Monday, November 2nd 6:00 p.m. Planning Commission Tuesday, November 3rd No Meetings Scheduled Wednesday, November 4th 12:00 p.m. Study More »
Mayor Walsh Announces Federal Court Filing to Protect Consent Decree on Diversity in Police and Fire Departments
Walsh follows through on Executive Order commitment to actively oppose effort to dissolve order which seeks to increase representation of African Americans among police officers and firefighters Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh announced the City of Syracuse submitted arguments in U.S. District Court, Northern District, Tuesday, opposing a United States Department of Justice More »
HHQ Board Member Rasheada Caldwell Wins National Dorothy Richardson Award
Homeheadquarters Board Member Rasheada Caldwell Wins National Dorothy Richardson Award. Origins of the Award; The award is named in honor of Dorothy Richardson, a pioneer in the community-based development movement who was the driving force behind the establishment of Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc. in Pittsburgh, the forerunner of today’s NeighborWorks network. Dorothy Richardson Award Celebrating More »
Department of Public Works to Convert Traffic Signals at S. Geddes and W. Onondaga Streets to Flashing Warning Lights
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse Department of Public Works (DPW) will adjust the traffic signal at the intersection of S. Geddes and W. Onondaga Streets from a standard signal light to a yellow and red, flashing light on Sunday, Nov. 1. The bi-annual changeover is a regularly scheduled seasonal conversion to address the flow More »
Joe Guerriero – Waiting for Normal: Cuba and the United States
ArtRage is no ordinary gallery. See upcoming exhibitions below. “Committed to breaking down the art world’s boundaries about who is welcome. We believe that everyone has the right to art and that art is essential to building an open, just world. Our vision for change is one that creates a community of open-minded, tolerant individuals More »
Le Moyne College Exceeds Enrollment Goals for Third Consecutive Year
Class of 2024, recruited in the midst of a pandemic, is the fourth-largest ever Operating in an unprecedented environment, Le Moyne continued its strong recent record of attracting students who are drawn to the College based on a number of factors including small class size, personal interaction between students and faculty, a strong focus on More »
Bamboozled: Rushing to Confirm an Appointee and it is Not the Supreme Court
The late Syracuse Post-Standard Columnist Robert Haggart once stated, the Common Council is “Syracuse’s most deliberative body” according to Columnist Dick Case,“while tongue firmly planted in cheek”, in an 18-year-old missive about the legendary columnist. Dick Case died in December 2019. And the Syracuse Common Council is still deliberating. The latest “deliberative” action attributed to More »
Westcott Street Shooting Victim Stephen Phelps-Martans has Died
On Friday, October 23rd, 2020, at around 2:43 P.M., Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Westcott Street for a shooting with injuries type call. Upon arrival, Officers discovered a 37-year-old Stephen Phelps-Martans, 37, male who was shot in the mid-section. Phelps-Martans was transported to Upstate Hospital in serious condition, we received More »
REGAL & RPX Now Open at Destiny USA
Regal Destiny USA & RPX opens for the first time since March Syracuse, NY (October 23, 2020) – Regal Destiny USA & RPX has opened today for this first time since March. The opening comes in response to Governor Andrew Cuomo’s announcement allowing movie theatres outside of New York City to reopen at 25 percent More »
The Syracuse Common Council has passed “Right to Know” legislation
The legislation is a seismic shift in the way the City of Syracuse handles Police relations with a disheartened community. Earlier in the Summer, Last Chance for Change and Black Lives Matter Syracuse, led a coalition of 14 advocacy groups that took to the streets in protest following the death of George Floyd. These groups, More »
Potential COVID-19 Exposures at the locations listed: October 29 – November 1st Update
The Shop Barber Shop, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards, Dick’s Sporting Goods The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that individuals at the locations listed below have tested positive for COVID-19. Health Department investigators identify and notify all close contacts of COVID-positive individuals. Please note that investigations and contact notifications for the most recent exposures More »
Onondaga County October 31 Exposure Update: Information Regarding Multiple Locations Potential COVID-19 Exposure
The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that individuals at the locations listed below have tested positive for COVID-19. Health Department investigators identify and notify all close contacts of COVID-positive individuals. Please note that investigations and contact notifications for the most recent exposures may still be in process. Members of the public who visited the More »
The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that individuals at the locations listed below have tested positive for COVID-19. Health Department investigators identify and notify all close contacts of COVID-positive individuals. Please note that investigations and contact notifications for the most recent exposures may still be in process. Members of the public who visited the More »
After Receiving Briefing on Federal Government’s COVID-19 Vaccine Plan, Governor Cuomo Calls Plan “Deeply Flawed”
Governor Cuomo: “On their vaccination plan, I think it’s deeply flawed because the premise of the plan is what they call a public-private sector partnership, which sounds great. But, the main distribution would be private pharmacies. CVS, Walgreens, et cetera, and private providers. That is a very limited distribution mechanism. They do not provide for More »
Governor Cuomo provides October 30th Update New York State’s Progress During COVID-19
Positive Testing Rate in All Focus Zone Areas is 2.75 Percent; New York State Positivity Outside All Focus Zone Areas is 1.38 Percent Statewide Positivity Rate is 1.53 Percent 12 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State October 29th Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Our state had one of the More »
Halloween 2020: What to Do and What Not to Do
This is a special time of year during a period that presents challenges to everyday life. Many traditions we have grown accustom to have been cancelled, truncated or delayed. This year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic Onondaga County Health Department has released guidance for October 31st Halloween 2020: What to Do and What Not More »
Gio’s First Annual Mask Up “Trunk or Treat” Halloween Event at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Oct. 31st 1-3 P.M.
Organized by BABY B.A.C.K. Inc., Gio’s First Annual Mask Up “Trunk or Treat” Halloween Event at Tucker Missionary Baptist Church Oct.31st 1-3 PM. BABY B.A.C.K. Inc. is a local organization that provides comprehensive, integrated behavioral health, general health and wellness services to individuals as well as ways to improve quality of life. People can get More »
Additional Potential COVID-19 Exposure at Local Businesses as Onondaga County Experiences an Increase in Cases
Koster’s Wood Floor Store, Garage Clothing, Julie’s Diner, Coleman’s Pub, DannO’S Bar, and Party City We are experiencing an increase in cases in Onondaga County, so it is crucial that residents be diligent and continue to do their part to prevent further spread of COVID-19. The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that employees and More »
Voices – Dana Balter: Time to Reform the Criminal Legal System
America’s criminal legal system is unjust. It’s one of the power structures in this country that perpetuates racism. Changing this system is one of the reasons I want to serve in Congress. And I’m running against a man who doesn’t see the need to change it. John Katko spent twenty years as part of the More »
Governor Cuomo Announces New Record High Number of COVID-19 Tests Reported
168,353 Test Results Reported to New York State Yesterday Positive Testing Rate in All Focus Zone Areas is 3.24 Percent; New York State Positivity Outside All Focus Zone Areas is 1.25 Percent Statewide Positivity Rate is 1.48 Percent 19 COVID-19 Deaths in New York State Yesterday Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that 168,353 COVID-19 More »
Man Hospitalized After Being Assaulted Inside His East Syracuse Home
East Syracuse, New York – The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports that Detectives have charged an Oswego County man in connection with an altercation that occurred Tuesday morning inside an East Syracuse home. On October 27th 2020 at approximately 7:00 AM, sheriff’s deputies responded to Upstate University Hospital for an assault investigation. Deputies investigating the More »
Governor Cuomo Announces New York State has Second-Lowest COVID-19 Positivity Rate of Any State in the Country, per Johns Hopkins University
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that, per Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, New York State has the second-lowest COVID-19 positivity rate of any state in the country. Full rankings are below. Johns Hopkins University State Positivity Chart 10/28/2020 Rank State Positivity 1 Mississippi 100%* 2 South Dakota 43.44% 3 Idaho 34.81% 4 Wyoming 31.61% 5 Wisconsin 27.96% 6 Iowa More »