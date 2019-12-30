Joint Statement from Governor Andrew M. Cuomo & Over 130 Faith Leaders from across the State Condemning Anti-Semitism in Wake of Attack in Rockland County

Mass Stabbing in Monsey is Latest in Disturbing Rash of Anti-Semitic Attacks During Hanukkah Holiday

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo on Sunday December 29, 2019 issued a joint statement with over 130 faith leaders from across the state condemning anti-Semitism in wake of attack that took place during a Hanukkah celebration in Monsey last night. Last night’s mass stabbing is the latest in a disturbing rash of anti-Semitic attacks throughout the state during the Hanukkah holiday.

“Anti-Semitism, bigotry and hate of any kind are repugnant to our values and will not be tolerated in our state. We condemn this attack and all attacks against members of the Jewish community in New York — an attack against one of us is an attack against all of us. Together we will continue fighting hate and intolerance with love and inclusion.”

The list of faith leaders and groups who are supporting the Governor’s statement includes: